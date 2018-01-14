Superior Mother’s “Little Free Library” Set On Fire; Community Steps Up

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A mother of three from Superior is looking for your help to make as many “Little Free Libraries” as possible for the community after her family’s free library was set on fire.

The fire happened late Saturday night outside Laura Selden’s home on Birch Avenue.

Selden, who is a former MIX 108 morning radio personality and now an employee for the Duluth Public Library, has always loved the power of reading.

So naturally, seeing her little library up in flames was disheartening.

“It’s a symbol of education, information, learning, lifelong learning and — trying to not get emotional here — it’s really disheartening,” Selden said.

Selden filed a police report. There was no word Sunday on any arrests.

She also posted on Facebook about the incident out of frustration.

But that frustration has since turned into support from people in Superior wanting to help her build a new Little Free Library at her home — and then some.

“I think that this negative turned into so much more of a positive because here we are talking about setting up as many people as we can with free libraries, Selden said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the supplies to make as many Little Free Libraries for as many city streets in Superior as possible.