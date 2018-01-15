Duluthians Get ‘A Taste of France’

Zeitgeist Offers Monthly 'Spirit of Duluth' Events

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluthians got a taste of France tonight at Zeitgeist in Downtown Duluth.

A french meal was served with gouda stuffed dates, potatoes in sauce, and chocolate mousse.

After dinner, there was a screening and discussion of a French film.

The curator of the event says French food isn’t about flavor, but about the dining experience.

“In the United States we have this idea that somehow we just need to eat quickly, we’re just going to feed our body because our body is hungry, then we’ll get on to the next thing, but in France they want to take time with that and it’s about the idea of drawing pleasure from that experience, so it’s the idea of maximum pleasure, the aesthetic appearance of the food itself and to the taste of it as well,” said Dana Lindaman, a UMD Associate Professor of French, who curated the event.

The Zeitgeist “Spirit of Duluth” series is back on February 5th with a Peruvian focus.