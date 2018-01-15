Jersey Sales Spike After Vikings Win

The Minnesota Vikings Beat the New Orleans Saints, Advancing Minnesota to Play to Eagles

DULUTH, Minn. – Local sports retailers are seeing a spike in sales.

The staff at Pro Image at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth say customers were coming in right away when they opened their doors at 10 a.m.

The store’s manager says jersey sales for players Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are on the rise, so much so, the website they order from actually crashed.

Staff say it’s always fun to see excited fans come in right after a big game.

“Man they were really loud and still excited from the game. The customer goes, I need a Diggs jersey, I don’t even care, show me where they’re at, I’ll find the one I need,” said Store Manager Burt Crow.

Pro image is working on getting more apparel in, but the manager tells FOX 21 Nike hasn’t been making as many jerseys this year.

The Vikings will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 21 on FOX 21. Kickoff is set for 5:40 p.m.