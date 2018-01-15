Northland Foundation Grants Help Fund After School Programs

A total of 37 grants are being given out in Northeastern Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.- After–school programs and in–school enrichment across Northeastern Minnesota are receiving funding from the Northland Foundation.

One of the largest grants is going to CHUM, totaling $50,000. Overall the Northland Foundation is giving out over $507,000 worth of grants to 37 non–profits and schools. The Duluth Area Family YMCA is receiving $20,000. The money is going towards the Teen Core program, allowing teens to teach and help out in outdoor activities.

“Last summer we observed that, teens have a really positive impact on participation and buy in, when they are put in an important leadership role with some responsibility,” YMCA youth outdoors coordinator Melody David–McKnight said.

The grant will also help fund transportation to YMCA events.

Officials say one of the biggest barriers for kids to access outdoor activities is not having a ride.