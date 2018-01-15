Shots Allegedly Fired During Domestic Disturbance in Sawyer County Saturday

One Person Arrested in Incident

LENROOT TOWNSHIP, Wis.-A 39-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly firing shots during a domestic disturbance in Lenroot, Wis.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. at a residence on Valley Road. A 40-year-old female victim was located at a residence away from the location where it allegedly occurred.

The victim said she was physically assaulted by a male suspect, who also fired a gun in the residence. The victim was not harmed by the gunshots, but was hurt during the physical assault.

The suspect was eventually arrested without incident. He could be facing multiple criminal charges including domestic abuse battery and reckless endangering safety with a firearm.