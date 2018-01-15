Soap Making with Market Day Duluth

Market Day Duluth Started as a Pop-Up Shop in March, 2017, Now the Owners Have Expanded with Goods and Services

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been nearly one year since Market Day Duluth was started as a pop-up shop in Downtown Duluth.

Now the owners are helping hundreds of people every year to create handmade everyday essentials.

Owner and instructor Lanae Rhoads has been making soap for 12 years and teaching others to do it for over 10.

Rhoads says soap making practices date back nearly 6,800 years.

Market Day Duluth is now located along 3rd Avenue West in Duluth.

Rhoads invited everyone to learn more about making their own essential products from sustainable materials and is more than willing to teach others how to do so.

“What you find most often in the store is called detergent. It’s made with synthetics, petroleum byproduct, it’s not actually soap. A handmade soap is made either with lard, an animal byproduct or vegetable oil,” said Rhoads.

Common ingredients used include coconut oil, mango butter and olive oil along with essential oils and natural colorings.

All the ingredients break down in the water system.

