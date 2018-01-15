Soo Locks Close for Winter, Allowing Maintenance Work

U.S. Army Corps Handling a Variety of Maintenance Projects at Site

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich.-The Great Lakes navigational locks at Sault Ste. Marie closed for the winter season today, enabling the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to handle a variety of maintenance projects.

The Soo Locks are located on the St. Marys River, which links Lakes Huron and Superior. More than 4,500 vessels haul up to 80 million tons of cargo, including iron ore, coal, wheat and limestone, through the locks each year.

During the seasonal shutdown, crews will upgrade or replace seals, valves, gears and other crucial parts of the Poe and MacArthur locks.

District engineer Lt. Col. Dennis Sugrue says the Army Corps puts a high priority on keeping the locks operating safely and reliably.

The locks are scheduled to reopen March 26.