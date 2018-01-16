New Restaurant Opening Downtown Two Harbors

'McQuade's Pub and Grill' Will Use Locally Sourced Ingredients

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- The owner of McQuade’s Herbs, Spices and More in Two Harbors is working on a new project spicing up a bar formally known as The Pub.

Frank McQuade is transforming the vacant bar into McQuade’s Pub and Grill, which aims to open in February.

The restaurant will offer a lunch menu with sandwiches and burgers, and full-course meals during dinner.

“Hopefully it’ll get a kick start of people wanting to come down to Two Harbors and maybe starting something on their own,” owner Frank McQuade said. “I’m 26 years old so I figured maybe the younger crowd of starting businesses, hopefully that will put a drive in other people and see that it can be done.”

The restaurant will use locally sourced products. Many dishes will be spiced with McQuade seasoning, currently sold in the shop.