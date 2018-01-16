Two Dogs Die In House Fire

GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Northland family is without a home, and their two dogs are dead after a fire.

St. Louis County authorities said a neighbor saw the family’s home up in flames around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Bergstrom Junction Road in Grand Lake Township, which is about 20 miles northwest of Duluth.

Nobody was home at the time except the two family dogs.

Eight fire departments were called in to fight the fire.

The home is a total loss and a cause was under investigation Tuesday.