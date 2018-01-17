Fairlawn Mansion Celebrates Milestone Birthday

Pattison State Park is named after Martin Pattison.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A birthday celebration was held for the man who built the Fairlawn Mansion.

Martin Pattison would have been 177 years on Jan. 17.

He was instrumental in developing the Northland, so what better way to mark the occasion than with cake and cookies?

Fairlawn guests received guided tours of the more than 42 room mansion that was built way back in 1891.

“One of my employees said could we have a birthday party for martin? I said sure when is his birthday? She said it’s in Jan. Ok, that sounds great,” said Superior Public Museums Executive Director Sarah Blanck. “It would be a good excuse to get some people into the house and offer some reduced priced tours and just create a little bit of activity during a time that’s usually slow for us.”

Fairlawn has tours year round. After the Pattison’s moved out of the mansion it was used as a home for needy children.