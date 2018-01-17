Inclusive Care Units Now Available in Superior

In the future Katie hopes to have an Inclusive Care Unit in Duluth.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior’s United Presbyterian Church has the first of its kind, an inclusive care unit.

The box is filled with cold weather goods like mittens and socks.

Anyone can grab what they need and the public isn’t responsible for restocking the box.

There will be five inclusive care units located throughout Superior.

“The idea was to place it outside where people could come and get something they might need,” said United Presbyterian Church Pastor Cheryl Frantz. “It could be somebody from the high school that arrived without mittens and the weather suddenly got worse. It could be someone in need of a flashlight at night.”

The project was started by Girl Scout Katie Lisak, so she could earn a Girl Scout Gold Award.

The church is located at 229 North 28th Street East in Superior.

An Inclusive Care Unit will be at Heritage Park and Pilgrim Lutheran Church, but they need a sponson for one year.

If you’re interested in more information or to sponsor an Inclusive Care Unit, you can email Katie Lisak at katethered@centurylink.net.