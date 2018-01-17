Proud Parents Root For Their Son To Play In the Super Bowl

C.J. Ham graduated from Duluth Denfeld High School in 2011.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last Sunday the Minnesota Vikings miracle win over the New Orleans Saints kept them alive in the playoffs.

It also means Duluth’s very own C.J. Ham has more football to play this season.

His parents Tina and Cortez work in Duluth and they are still excited about that big win.

The ham’s believe C.J. was destined to play in the NFL and watching their son play in a number 30 Vikings jersey has been surreal.

“In high school he use to carry the whole team on his back. I’d be like what are you doing? Just let them fall, just let them go down please,” said Tina. He was like mom I’m fine. I said ok, you don’t have to carry the whole team.”

Although the Ham’s won’t be making the trip to Philadelphia for the next playoff game on Sunday, they have their sights set on bigger things…the Super Bowl.

“I mean it’s enough that he plays for the NFL. I get to look at TV and say man that’s my son. It’s like a dream come true to go to the super bowl for everybody,” said Cortez. “Somebody told me he’s not your son, he’s our son, and I said ok.”

As for predictions for the game against Philly, the Ham’s say the Vikings will win and it won’t even be a close game.

They expect the score will be somewhere around 29 to 15.