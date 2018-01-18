Addressing Sexual Harassment in Small Businesses

The Northland Human Resources Association is hoping to help small businesses.

DULUTH, Minn.- Lately sexual harassment allegations against high profile individuals are making headlines. One local group is training individuals how to handle incidents in the work place.

The Northland Human Resources Association is hosting sexual harassment training explaining how to create a safe work environment and help employers recognize inappropriate behavior.

“Sometimes it’s just not knowing where to go to and maybe not understanding the policies, and a stance from the company.” Northland Human Resources Association President Elect Patricia Stolee said. “If an employer has a stance on sexual harassment, make sure you’re letting your employees know your stance on it and then letting them know where they can go.”

Small business without an HR representative need policies in place and to make workers aware of a system to report incidents.