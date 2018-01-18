Arc Minnesota Supports Northlanders with Disabilities Searching for New Careers

“Taking Control of Your Employment Future”

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday afternoon Arc Minnesota is offering Northlanders with disabilities a chance to get insight on succeeding in a new career.

A national speaker, Bob Niemic, will be presenting.

Niemic has traveled around the country to discuss ways people with disabilities can find employment that matches their interests.

The session will be from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. in the Ordean Building at 424 W. Superior St. in Duluth.

There will be a light lunch and beverages for all attendees.

There is no charge for the event.

To learn more about Arc Minnesota, head to www.arcminnesota.org.