How to Fight the Winter Blues

DULUTH, Minn.- This time of year it’s common to get the winter blues.

The medical term is seasonal affective disorder. The Duluth Community Action Center has some tips to fight S.A.D. naturally.

“We can actually do something, without having to pay something, it’s very cheap,” integrative nutrition health coach Inge Maskun said. “For me it’s dancing, turn it up the music that you like at home, go dancing like nobody cares.”

Experts also suggest to fight winter depression wear bright colors and eat healthy.