Fire Damages Garage, Injures One in Hibbing

Fire Being Investigated at This Time

Courtesy, Friends of Northland FireWire Facebook page

HIBBING, Minn.-The Northland FireWire is reporting that a garage was destroyed by a fire at 4 a.m. today at the 3800 block of Third Avenue East in Hibbing.

One person was taken to the hospital in the incident with unknown injuries.

The house, which was unattached to the garage, has moderate damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Hibbing Fire Department.