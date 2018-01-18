Local Businesses Honoring Minnesota Vikings

Would you decorate your home with purple gear?

DULUTH, Minn.- The Vikings victory last Sunday not only has fans shouting SKOL but businesses are getting into the spirit as well.

Duluth’s own Riverside Soy Candles now has a purple edition. The candles are typically colorless, but the creator says she knew she needed to honor the team.

“I think it kind of brings the community together and people are excited about it,” owner/candle maker Danette Thacker said “It’s just nice to see the excitement out of everyone.”

The candle maker says she was inspired Sunday night after the touch down and knew she had to do something. The candles are on sale for $15. If you wish to purchase one they’re on display at the Duluth Antique Market for other locations visit Riverside Soy Candles.