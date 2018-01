Toppers Pizza Coming to Duluth

Local Franchise coing to East 9th Street

Duluth will soon become home to the Northland’s first-ever “Toppers Pizza.”

The Wisconsin-based pizza chain was founded in 1991 and is based out of Whitewater.

The first official franchise store opened in Eau Claire in 1997.

The Toppers Pizza in Duluth will be located at 1231 East 9th Street across from the Cenex.

It’s not known when the restaurant will open.

The company’s web site simply says “coming soon.”