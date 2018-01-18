Wisconsin Unemployment Rate Sets Record

That three percent matches the lowest unemployment rate on record.

SUPERIOR, WIS. -The latest numbers are in and the unemployment rates are at an all time low.

Wisconsin set a record last month for the lowest unemployment rate ever.

Wisconsin’s Dec. unemployment rate dropped to three percent.

In a report released today by the Department of Workforce Development shows the unemployment rate decreased 0.2 percent from Nov.’s rate of 3.2 percent and is 1.1 percent lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.

Wisconsin added 1,300 private sector jobs which includes 1,200 construction jobs between Nov. and Dec.

“All about the incentive whether the state is getting that kind of platform to attract the companies to come over in Wisconsin and open up their new centers or new sectors where they can hire people,” said University of Wisconsin- Superior Associate Professor of Sustainable Management & Economics Dr. Sakib Mahmud.

It’s much the same story in Minnesota. Minnesota’s unemployment rate is now at 3.1 percent. That’s the lowest it’s been in 17 years.