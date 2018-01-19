Duluth Police Department Welcomes 15 New Officers

Each New Officer Had their Badge Pinned on by a Loved One in Attendance

DULUTH, Minn. – Fifteen new officers were sworn in to the Duluth Police Department today.

Each officer had their badge pinned on by a loved one.

For the new officers, this marked the end of years of training and preparation and five weeks in the Police Academy.

“Now we’re going to be going with our senior officers on some training and the real work begins now, so looking forward to it,” said new officer Spencer Pitzel. “Excited, nervous, anxious, all of the above, so just happy to be here.”

This was the largest incoming class of police officers in Duluth in many years.