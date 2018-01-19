Former Miners Create Project to Preserve History of Erie Mining Company

Traveling Exhibit to Open at St. Louis County Historical Society

DULUTH, Minn. – Former miners on the Iron Range are working together to ensure the legacy and history of the Erie Mining Company is never forgotten.

A group of Erie Mining alum is writing a book with oral history recounts and information about the company throughout the years.

The book will be distributed to libraries and stores around the Northland, along with becoming part of the curriculum in Iron Range schools.

“If we don’t tell the story, it’s gonna be lost, it’s gonna be lost,” said Co-project Manager Ronald Hein.

“We’re dying off. If we don’t do it now, ten years from now, somebody will try to start this, it just couldn’t happen. It has to be done,” added Daniel DeVaney, whose father started Erie Mining Company.

A traveling exhibit about the Erie Mining Company will also open at the St. Louis County Historical Society on March 6.