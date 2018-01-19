Marshall Students Compete in Cyber Security Competition

High School and Middle Schoolers Learn the Basics of Keeping Digital Information Safe

DULUTH, Minn. – These days, it seems like almost everything is connected to the internet. And with that comes security concerns. Young people at Marshall High School and Marshall Middle School are learning about ways to prevent cyber vulnerabilities. The students are learning the basics of computer security and could potentially use those skills in their future careers.

“They can get into cyber analysts (careers), cyber security experts, cyber vulnerability experts,” coach Anup Parajuli said. “They can get into all kinds of technology related fields.”

The students are taking part in a competition known as the CyberPatriot Cyber Defense Competition. They are tasked with finding and fixing potential security issues.

“Every device that you add onto the network is going to be vulnerable,” Marshall senior Sahen Rai. “We need to know these skills. Even just doing this will teach people basic computer literacy and other things that are really important these days.”