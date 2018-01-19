Spirit Mountain to Feature Fat Tire Biking at Annual Race

Active Adventures: Third Annual Frosted Fatty

DULUTH, Minn. – As many Northlanders know, it’s possible to ride bikes all year, even when there is snow on the ground.

Spirit Mountain is celebrating that fact with the Third Annual Frosted Fatty Weekend this weekend.

Festivities start up on Saturday, January 20 and run through Sunday, January 21.

There will be two days of fat bike races, bike demos, food, music, a silent auction and more.

This year, there will be a Fat Bike Cross Country, Staged Downhill race and a Head to Head Dual Slalom race, where bikers, skiers, and snowboarders race it out for a $500 cash prize.

Official Frosted Fatty Weekend Schedule follows:

Saturday, January 20, 2018

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

Cross Country Race Starts at 9 a.m.

Down Hill Race at 1 p.m.

Head to Head Slalom Race, time to be determined, but planning around 6 p.m. under the lights. Skiers, snowboarders, and bikers will be paired up for a winner-takes-all event with $500 cash prize awarded.

Silent Auction from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Loose in the Moose After Party featuring live music at the Moosehead Saloon in Main Chalet.

Sunday, January 21, 2018

Fat Bike Demos available beginning at 10 a.m.

Spirit Mountain Fat Bike Sunday, opportunity to utilize the downhill, lift-served fat biking trails and ski slopes with a discounted ticket of $25 for all race participants.

Registration fees:

Cross Country Race Only: $39

Down Hill Race Only: $39

Slalom Head to Head Race Only: $10

All Events: $75

To register or for more information on the Third Annual Frosted Fatty Weekend, visit, http://www.spiritmt.com/fat-biking.