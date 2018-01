Customer Dies Inside Duluth Aldi

DULUTH, Minn. – A man is dead after collapsing inside the Duluth Aldi store on Saturday morning.

According to the Duluth Police Department, a 71-year-old man collapsed in the store at about 11:30 a.m.

Life saving efforts were performed, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious in any way.

The Aldi store has re-opened after being closed for a while on Saturday afternoon.