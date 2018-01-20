Cute Puppies Take Over Fitger’s

The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon holds the puppy Cutest Puppy Contest a week before the big race

DULUTH, Minn. – The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is happening next Sunday, but this weekend is all about the puppies. Dozens of puppies were at the Fitgers complex in Duluth for the John Beargrease Cutest Puppy Contest. People got to meet the little pups, and then vote on which one is their favorite.

“Everybody that enters their puppies seems to really enjoy it,” organizer Donnalee Beaupre said. “And the puppies sometimes enjoy it. There was a couple that was sleeping. That was fun. They could have cared less.”

The 2018 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon kicks off Sunday, Jan. 28.