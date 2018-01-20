Local Volunteers Working Super Bowl Events

Several Northlanders Are Part of "Crew 52" Providing Event Hospitality in Minneapolis

DULUTH, Minn. – Local volunteers will be working around the Super Bowl in Minneapolis providing guest services for tourists coming to town.

Friday, the local volunteers met near the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth.

They are some of the 10,000 “Crew 52” members who will help with hospitality at the Super Bowl and the events leading up to the game.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Molly Ziells, a Crew 52 volunteer. “I mean, you get to volunteer for the Super Bowl, you get to show everybody how great Minnesota is and really show that Minnesota pride and, if the Vikings make it, it’s going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Each volunteer will work three shifts of four hours all around the Super Bowl festivities in Downtown Minneapolis.