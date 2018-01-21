Blush Offers a New Space for Artists in Duluth

Bar and Event Venue Is All About Making People Feel Welcome

DULUTH, Minn. – Since last summer, there’s been another artist run venue in Downtown Duluth.

Blush was founded by members of the Duluth music scene to create an inclusive space for artists on First Avenue West in Downtown Duluth.

Since last August, Blush has offered performances and gallery showings by artists for artists.

“It’s not really like heavily invested in the best or what’s the coolest, it’s just if you’re making something, that’s really special, and we want you to feel like you have a space here,” said Sammi Jimmi Willi, a co-owner of Blush.

The seven owners say they want to set a region wide precedent by paying artists for their work.

“Putting artist first, making sure that they are always getting compensated for what they’re doing and what they’re bringing and what they’re creating I think is hugely important and doesn’t always happen in Duluth,” said Willi.

They have weekly karaoke and weekly jazz nights organized by UMD students.

“This is just pretty much the perfect type of thing to exist for people who are interested in jazz music or other kinds of music but they want a welcoming place to flesh out their ideas of how they want to do it,” said Matt Tessier, the organizer of Blush Jazz Night.

Being welcoming is the goal at Blush for people of all gender identities and sexual orientations.

“I think it’s really important for people to see that queer representation can happen in a business sense,” said Willi.

With their intimate setting, the Blush owners hope to create a space for their performers and customers that feels all encompassing.

“We don’t have a stage, it’s right on the floor, you’re right there with these people playing, you’re surrounded by other people,” said Willi. “It feels electric.”

Blush has a full bar and is open six nights every week with new local artists being showcased regularly.