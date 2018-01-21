Bowlers compete in the Underthun Challenge

Bowlers from the Midwest and Canada come to Duluth to play in the tournament

DULUTH, Minn. – Country lanes north bowling alley hosted the Underthun Auto Body Bowling Challenge tournament. To make things interesting, bowlers were only allowed to use certain parts of the lanes, making scoring a bit more difficult.

“It gives it a pretty level playing field for everybody,” tournament sponsor Ryan Underthun said. “Anybody can win, and anybody can lose, and that’s what makes it fun.”