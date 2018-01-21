Duluth Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 503 North 27th Ave West Sunday afternoon around 1:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke inside with the kitchen area fully involved with fire.

The one resident home at the time was able to get out safely.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but caused around $50,000 of damage to the structure.

The fire Marshall’s office is investigating what appears to be an accidental cooking fire.

Fire companies from Headquarters, Lincoln Park and Spirit Valley Fire Stations responded along with Duluth Police Squads and were on scene for 2 hours.