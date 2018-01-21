Lil’ Icebreakers teaches young girls the hockey basics

Girls ages four to eight learned how to skate from local hockey experts

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of young girls got the chance to learn some hockey basics on Sunday.

The Duluth Girls Hockey Association (DGHA) hosted the Lil’ Icebreakers Free Skate at the Heritage Sports Center in Duluth. Girls ages four to eight got to the chance to learn some techniques from local women hockey experts.

“This open skate is a perfect opportunity for little girls who might just have an interest in hockey, but have never joined a team, or might be hesitant to join a team,” DGHA marketing chair Charity Rupp said. “This is a great place for them to do some fun games and skills that are related to hockey, just to get a taste for it and really see if it’s something they might enjoy or do long term.”

Organizers say hockey and the Lil’ Icebreakers program is a great way to learn life lessons, both on and off the ice.

“Hockey provides so many benefits to young athletes, especially females,” Rupp said. “There’s a sense of comradery and teamwork. They learn life skills along with athletic skills. The parents who have had our daughters in hockey from a very young age see the benefits and see them grow over time.”