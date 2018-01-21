Minnesota Liquor Stores Busy on Championship Sunday

Sunday Is Usually a Slow Day at Bottle Shops, But Not When the Vikings Play

DULUTH, Minn. – Liquor stores in Minnesota are finding a boost in sales now that liquor sales are allowed on Sundays throughout the state.

Employees at Shanty Bottle Shop in Duluth say football fans have been in a lot the past two weeks buying their favorite beer and spirits to cheer on the Vikings.

“Sundays, I mean, compared to the rest of the week generally have been pretty slow but, with the football game, it’s picked up a little bit, people coming in with their jerseys, buying alcohol for the game,” said Nick Gilbert, an employee at Shanty Bottle Shop.

They tell us Bent Hop, Castle Danger, and vodka were some of the biggest sellers this Championship Sunday.