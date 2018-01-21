Vikings Fans React to NFC Championship Game

Though Their Team Lost, Vikings Fans Will Always Remain Loyal

DULUTH, Minn. – “This was supposed to be the season but if it’s not, it’s not, but I still support my Vikings. Absolutely. All the time. Every day.”

Faces of disappointment Sunday night for Minnesota Vikings fans after the Philadelphia Eagles take a win to head to the Super Bowl.

Like many bars and restaurants across Duluth, all eyes were glued to the TV with the hopes of the Vikings heading to the Super Bowl.

While that’s not happening after tonight’s loss to the Eagles, Vikings fans will never lose their purple pride.

“It is what it is,” said Vikings fan Laura Holt. “It’s just the way it goes as a Vikings fan but every year we get this heartbreak and someday, someday we’re going to get it.”