Woman Killed in Traffic Accident

SOLON SPRINGS, Wis. (Press Release) – One person is dead as the result of a traffic crash in Solon Springs on Saturday January 20, 2018.

The crash was reported to Douglas County 911 at 11:42am at the USH 53 and North Boundary Rd intersection. Leita Antonson, 66, of Solon Springs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Antonson had been driving southbound on USH 53 and made a left turn onto North Boundary Rd, crossing in front of a northbound pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer. The Antonson vehicle was struck broadside in the passenger side door and all units ended up in the ditch on the east side of the highway.

The driver of the northbound pickup, Brandon Braun, 36, Iowa, was uninjured, as was a 36 year old male front seat passenger, also from Iowa. A 32 yr old Iowa man was a passenger in the backseat reported minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. His condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.