American Indian Learning Resource Center awarded grant to publish book

The book is a biography of medicine man Paul Buffalo, and the Ojibwa history

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Indian Learning Resource Center at UMD has received an $85,600 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society.

Members of the resource center are hoping to use those funds to publish a three volume book on Ojibwa history, and the biography of traditional Ojibwa medicine man, Paul Buffalo.

“We’re hoping that by publishing this book people will be inspired to revisit their culture and their language, and to really express who they are, and get back to their traditions.”

They hope to send the manuscript off the the publishers by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the entire text is available online.