City of Duluth gets ready for Cold Front February

Cold Front February celebrates Duluth's dedication to the cold

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is getting ready for the first ever Cold Front February celebration.

It’s a festival taking place in Canal Park that features all kinds of fun outdoor activities, including an ice trail along the Lakewalk, for people to skate. All to celebrate Duluth’s hearty resistance to the cold.

“Duluth is this great winter destination city. The people who live here love going outside in the winter. People who visit here love being outside in the winter,” City of Duluth’s Community Planning Division’s Emilie Voight said. “Something to do right in the middle of town. Get this great lake view.”

The Cold Front February festivities kick off Feb. 1.