Graphic Novel Author Speaks with Students About Diversity in Literature

Gene Luen Yang is an award winning graphic novelist

DULUTH, Minn. – Award winning graphic novel author Gene Luen Yang is made a stop through Duluth on Monday to talk with students here about the need for more diversity in young people’s literature. He’s encouraging young people to read about characters outside of their own culture.

“I think our world is becoming more diverse, and we’re becoming more connected. It’s more important for us to be able to interact with people who are different from us,” Yang said. “And reading is a great way of figuring all that out. It’s a great way of exploring the world.”

Yang spoke with students at Lincoln Park Middle School, and college students at UMD.