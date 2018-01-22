Hotel For Millennials Planned Along Central Entrance in Duluth

Planning Commission To Vote On Project Feb. 13

DULUTH, Minn. – Plans are in the works to bring a new hotel to Duluth that’s nothing like any hotel in the area.

The hotel chain is called Tru by Hilton.

Parent company Hilton Worldwide describes Tru as the company’s newest brand designed with millennials in mind and affordable prices at around $100 a night.

The rooms are smaller to meet that price point.

The colors and designs are bright and modern, along with public spaces for socializing, technology and playing games.

The Tru by Hilton hotel is planned for the 500 block of east Central Entrance in Duluth, which is across the street from Pawn America.

The hotel would include 106 rooms at four stories tall.

The Duluth Planning Commission is set to review the hotel for approval on Feb. 13.