Hotel Pikku to Open in Lincoln Park Craft District

Three Suite Hotel Expected to Open This Spring

DULUTH, Minn. – A new hotel is coming this spring to Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District.

The Hotel Pikku is being created to give visitors to Duluth a place to stay that highlights what the hotel’s owners love about the city.

Located on the 1900 block of West Superior Street right above Hemlocks Leatherworks, the little hotel will soon be the newest addition to Lincoln Park.

“We just want to have it like a really nice, relaxing place for people to stay and a little bit different than a typical hotel room,” said owner Andy Matson.

Owners Andy Matson and Chelsy Whittington want the Hotel Pikku to combine the best aspects of bed and breakfasts, Airbnb stays, and luxury hotels.

“We kind of wanted to bring together all the things that we like when we’re out traveling and staying in hotels,” said owner Chelsy Whittington.

The decor will be a little out of the mainstream and will feature artwork made by local artists.

“It’s more space to kind of stretch out, a little bit more of a homey feel to it, like staying at your friend’s house with great taste,” said Whittington.

It’s a hotel with amenities to support longer stays.

“In two of the units they’ll be a stove and a full sized refrigerator, so if someone’s here for a bit longer or wants to settle in,” said Matson.

The name “Pikku” was chosen to reflect the spirit of the space.

“Pikku means small or odd in Finnish,” said Whittington. “Andy’s family is part Finnish and it seemed like it fit. We’re kind of small and a little bit odd.”

Whittington and Matson are Lincoln Park residents and want the Pikku to be part of their neighborhood’s revitalization.

“People are coming in to maybe take a class with Candace downstairs or maybe at the Duluth Folk School or maybe they’re doing something at the Duluth pottery across the street,” said Matson. “Maybe they’re a student or instructor, maybe they’ll want to stay here for a night or two.”

The Hotel Pikku will open this spring once building renovations are complete.

A night’s stay will cost between $100 and $150, depending on the season and day of the week.