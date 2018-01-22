Northlanders Mark 45th Anniversary of Roe V. Wade

For some this is a day to celebrate, and for others the day is about seeking change.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Roe V. Wade Supreme Court decision was a landmark case that made abortions legal.

Ever since then people from both sides have made it clear where they stand on this issue.

For some the 45th anniversary of this historic case is a day to celebrate and for others the day is about seeking change.

With signs in their hands and one mission on their mind about 40 people showed up to the Building For Women in downtown Duluth.

And for the people who are pro–choice their signs read: keep abortion legal and trust women.

“A woman is in charge of her body, that’s really supportive of body autonomy and really, is best for everybody’s decision then,” said Women’s Center for Health Registered Nurse Hayley Spohn.

Some consider the anniversary of Roe V. Wade like a holiday for women.

“We really celebrate it because we’re really respectful of women’s choice and that all women should have that power to make a choice about their body,” said Spohn. “So we really like to celebrate that we have that right.”

But not everyone sees it that way.

There were people present who believe every life matters. This woman came out because she says she wants to protect the lives of the unborn as well as the mothers.

“It’s sad that we have to be here fighting for something that seems like common sense,” said Pro-Life Activist Hanah Bonilla.

They marched and prayed for the end of abortions in front of this Duluth building where they are performed.

“My goal is to just be here for the innocent little babies that don’t have that voice, that can’t say, save us; whether it’s adoption or other options to help the mothers get through the journey,” said Bonilla.

Even after 45 years some can’t wrap their head around the fact that this is still a controversial issue.

“I still can’t believe we’re still fighting for something that my mother has fought for, my grandmother has fought for and I think we’re going to continue to fight for it as women and hopefully one day we will no longer have to fight for it,” said Spohn.

“Claiming it’s their body and stuff like that when in reality it is another human life and I think people are opposed to people like us coming out here when really we’re doing it all out of love,” said Bonilla.

Overall it was a peaceful demonstration on both sides.

President Trump has proclaimed Jan. 22 National Sanctity of Human Life Day. Under his administration he plans to create a federal office that would protect medical providers who refuse to participate in abortion procedures.