Duluth City Council Approves $1.8M In Upgrades For City Hall

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s City Hall has been approved by the city council for $1.8 million in upgrades.

The money will go toward replacing inefficient, non-compliant building systems like lighting and electric, as well as information technology infrastructure.

Carpets, ceiling tiles and paint will also be part of the deal, while improving space that’s currently not being used to the best of its ability.

Some city offices will also be moved to the first floor to better serve the public.