Duluth City Golf Courses Face Debt, Uncertain Future

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth city council discussed a resolution Monday that would encourage the privatization of Lester Park and Enger Park golf courses.

The golf courses are facing $2.2 million of debt and $12.7 million of deferred maintenance.

The resolution was sent back to administration because the group Friends of Duluth Public Golf would like to be part of finding solutions to maintain the courses.

The city says there’s a nationwide trend of an oversupply of golf to meet a shrinking demand.