Duluth Curling Club Hosts Fundraiser for Junior National Teams

A spaghetti fundraiser was held to support the young athletes on their trips

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Curling Club hosted a spaghetti fundraiser to help a few of their young athletes with their trip to the Junior Nationals. Dozens of people made it out to support the team, as they get ready to compete in the U–18 and U–21 Junior Nationals Championships.

“We just really appreciate it a lot, everybody coming out and supporting us, and the other two juniors who are going,” Junior team member Sara Olson said. “Just taking the time out of their day to support us, it’s really nice, and we appreciate it.”

The U–18 Junior National teams will compete in Bemidji, and the U–21 team will be competing in Detroit, MI.