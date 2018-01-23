Local Engineers Design New Fitger’s Pedestrian Bridge

Bridge Investment Is Focused On Access to Fitger's From Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn. – The old corroding bridge from the Pick Wick parking lot to the Fitger’s ramp is being replaced.

The new and stronger bridge will soon be painted bright red and installed for easier pedestrian access from Superior Street to the lower level of the historic Fitger’s complex.

AMI Consulting Engineers in Superior is behind the design and construction. Owner Chad Scott says it can be very satisfying to take a break from their usual projects to work on special custom designs like the Fitger’s bridge.

“There’s a lot of repetitive projects that we do. You can design a foundation for a building over and over again, but… it’s a lot of satisfaction as an engineer to be able to do these one-off type unique projects,” Scott said.

The new bridge is expected to be in place sometime next week. All materials and labor were local. Exodus Machine of Superior are providing the work space for the AMI crew.