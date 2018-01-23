Mistrial Declared in Lincoln Park Murder Case

Defense Claims Another Man Shot the Victim

The trial for a man charged with second degree murder in Duluth has been stalled with a mistrial, even before the first witness took the stand.

Aaron Demetrius Humphreys, 43, is accused of intentional second degree murder in the shooting death of Orin Vann outside of a Lincoln Park bar in 2016.

Tuesday, a mistrial was declared after Prosecutor Nathan Stumme says the defense surprised them with an opening statement arguing another man fatally shot the victim.

Previously, the defense had only claimed self-defense. A new trial is set for May 14, 2018.