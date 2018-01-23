Snow Drifts Pile High In Ashland

Strong Winds Monday Created Snow Dunes Along The Chequamagon Bayfront.

ASHLAND, Wis. — U.S. Highway 2 between State Highway 13 north in the town of Eileen and State Highway 112 in Ashland is re-opened, cleared and traffic is moving along just fine today.

It was declared impassable on Monday afternoon as winds rushed across the frozen bay at 30-40mph and created blizzard-like white out conditions, deteriorating visibility quickly. Roads also became slippery and snow covered as snow blew in from off of the lake. Now there are snow drifts piled nearly 6 feet high along the Chequamagon Bayfront shores.