Superior High School Renovations Making Progress

The $60 million project is being funded by a $92.5 million referendum that was passed last spring.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Andy Wolfe has been teaching at Superior High School for 20 years.

He’s always wanted bigger spaces for more student collaboration. With the ongoing expansion he’s getting that wish.

“The sizes of the places, the hallways are big and open, which is so much better than what we currently have. the classrooms immediately felt bigger,” said Wolfe.

When the dust settles students will have a new state of the art facility.

“Beautiful features and a great learning environment,” said Kraus-Anderson Project Manager Dan Nelson.

That includes a new common space, Performing Arts Center (PAC) and at least 60 classrooms.

The project is a little more than halfway complete with most of the new additions to be finished by this fall.

“The three story addition, the PAC addition and the admin addition are all scheduled to be turned over in Aug. 2018,” said Nelson.

Wolfe even got to see his future classroom.

“So this literally was my first view of it and I was extremely excited,” said Wolfe.

Different parts of the building are now in various stages of completion.

“The gym addition and part of the new common space will be turned over in Jan. 2019 and that is due to some of the existing facilities; the common, cafeteria area that have to be demoed prior to construction starting,” said Nelson.

School administrators are pleased with the progress and there hasn’t been much for students to adapt to while on campus.

“But overall kids and staff have adjusted really well,” said Superior High Principal Gary Posewitz. “We’ve had some teachers that have had to share some more spaces here, but knowing it’s a one year thing they’ve all been working together very well to live in a little more confined space we have.”

Students will have plenty to be excited about with a new media center, kitchen and band room as well.

“They just can’t believe how big and expansive this entire project is and we’re starting to see what things are going to look like and it’s building more and more excitement,” said Posewitz.

In no time these empty walls will be filled with students roaming the hallways.