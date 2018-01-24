Best Friend Beagles in Search of Forever Home

Baby and Johnny are Currently at Animal Allies Humane Society, Searching for a Forever Home

DULUTH, Minn. – Beagles Baby and Johnny stopped by the FOX 21 Studios Wednesday morning with Animal Allies Marketing and Communications Manager Michelle Sternberg.

Sternberg spoke about the need to find more families looking to adopt bonded animals.

The shelter often sees animals being surrendered together from previous homes, and always strive to find a new home for them where they can stay together.

From cats to dogs, it can be difficult to find a family willing to welcome in more than one animal at a time.

Baby and Johnny have been at Animal Allies Humane Society since October.

Thanks to a generous donor, the adoption fee is only $100 for the best friend pair.

Click here for more information on Baby and Johnny.