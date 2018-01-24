Champ, UMD Hockey Players Visit Children’s Hospital

Each Kid Got a "Champ" Bobblehead Gift

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids in the Essentia Health Children’s Hospital got some special visitors today.

UMD mascot Champ and some of the UMD Men’s Hockey players stopped in kids’ hospital rooms, talking with them and keeping them company for a little while.

“It’s refreshing because you see the same nurses, same people every day,” said Bailey Eich, a cancer patient in the Children’s Hospital. “You can talk to them and all but it’s a nice mix up in conversation, especially to see some younger people too.”

The players and mascot brought each kid a Champ bobblehead.