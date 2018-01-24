Duluth Public Library Rewarding Reading

The library is also giving away prizes if you attend events.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Public Library is giving away prizes to promote reading.

Now until February 24th if you attend a class held at the library, you could win a prize. Wednesday the library held a Metal Tool Workshop partnering up with the Duluth Art Institute. The workshop inspired people to tap into their creative side, making raised art with tin foil and a marker. Attending classes like this are apart of the winter reading program.

“We’re giving away a lot of great prizes for attending library events or reading books,” Duluth Public Library Public Relations Jocelyn Baker said. “We’re trying to get kids to read and even reading for school counts.”

Attending a class puts participants in a weekly drawing with the chance of winning gift cards to Barnes and Noble and passes for teens to the Extreme Air Park. When kids read for 10 hours they receive a new book.