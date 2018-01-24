Former ‘Chicken Spur’ Showing Signs of Demolition

Owner of the property is taking down the canopy and digging out old gas tanks.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The former longtime home of the Chicken Spur gas station in Superior is showing signs of demolition.

Superior city planner Jason Serck said Wednesday the owners of the property are simply tearing down the gas station’s canopy and digging out the old gas tanks.

Serck says it’s all in an effort to better market the prime property on Hammond Avenue for a future developer.

The well-known Chicken Spur closed last January after nearly three decades in business.

The family told FOX 21 at the time that they couldn’t compete any longer with the Kwik Trip across the street.